KTMB announces east coast train operation changes due to monsoon season

KOTA BARU, Dec 1 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced some changes involving train services from the Tumpat, Wakaf Bharu, and Pasir Mas stations due to the monsoon season in the East Coast.

KTMB corporate communications chief Ahmad ‘Asri Khalbi in a statement today said passengers scheduled to depart from the three stations should instead board the train from the Tanah Merah station.

“Train No. 27 scheduled to depart from Tumpat to JB Sentral at 6.50 pm, will now begin its journey from the Tanah Merah Station at 7.49 pm,” he said, adding that the changes would remain until further notice.

Ahmad ‘Asri said passengers could make changes to the date and time of their respective journeys, or cancel their trip for a full refund.

“KTMB also urges passengers to get the latest updates on train operations in the East Coast by contacting the 24-hour Customer Service Centre at 03-22671200.

“Updates are also available through the official website at www.ktmb.com.my or ‘ktmberhad’ (Facebook), ‘ktmbofficial’ (Instagram), @ktm_berhad (Twitter),” he added. — Bernama