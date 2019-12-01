DPM: Don’t allow racial issues to fester, become a cancer

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at Parliament, November 6, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the values of unity should always be nurtured and racial issues should not be allowed to fester and become a cancer that will weaken unity of the people in this country.

Dr Wan Azizah said people in the country had shared their prosperity and practised equality and openness to ensure the country’s continuous development.

“With the shared prosperity we want to ensure that no one is left behind in the country’s development.

“We can live together, there is no need to mention you are Malay, Chinese or Indian as we are all Malaysians. This is important and must be continued... as this is our future together,” she said in her speech at the Pandan parliamentary Deepavali Open House which was attended by about 500 residents of various races from around Pandan Indah.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is Pandan Member of Parliament, said if there were gaps and differences they should be rectified immediately so that everyone could enjoy the shared prosperity for the country to continue with its development plans.

She said the people should practise tolerance, accept the religious and racial differences, adding that promoting goodwill and unity should always be prioritised. — Bernama