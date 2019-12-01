Bukit Aman: Two police personnel among 345 people detained in Op Club Rat 2.0

Two police personnel were among 345 individuals who were detained in an operation code-named Op Club Rat 2.0 throughout the country. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Two police personnel were among 345 individuals who were detained in an operation code-named Op Club Rat 2.0 throughout the country who were believed to have taken drugs early this morning.

Director of Narcotics CID Bukit Aman, Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said both of them, who were detained at an entertainment centre in the federal capital, were found to be positive of drugs after a urine test was taken.

He said police launched a simultaneous operation involving inspections on 56 entertainment centres at midnight last night targeting customers suspected of taking drugs.

“A total of 1,753 customers aged between 15 and 60 years was checked. A total of 345 including 31 foreigners was detained for being drug-positive comprising 144 people for methamphetamine, ketamine (77), amphetamine (120), morphine (three) and one person for benzos,” he said in a statement today.

For trafficking and possessing various types of drugs, a total of 78 individuals were detained.

“The overall total of various drugs seized in the inspection weighed 656.9 grams with an estimated value of RM66,836.50,” said Mohd Khalil.

All those arrested were being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while for those trafficking and possessing drugs were being investigated under Section 39B, Section 39A(1) and Section 12(2) of the same act. — Bernama