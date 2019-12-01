Bad weather alert in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang

A man wades in calf-deep water in a flooded residential area at Kampung Lepan Kejor in Jerteh, Terengganu November 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) has issued a bad weather alert with very heavy rain in several areas in the states of Kelantan and Terengganu expected to continue until December 2 (Monday).

Among the affected areas were Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, as well as Besut and Setiu in Terengganu.

In a statement today, the department also issued bad weather alert with heavy rain expected to fall continuously until tomorrow in Jeli and Kuala Krai, Kelantan; Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu and Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang.

A warning for caution was also issued with heavy rain expected until tomorrow in Gua Musang, Kelantan; Jerantut, Pahang; as well as Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

The department anticipated thunder storms occurring in most of the states in the peninsular tomorrow afternoon namely in Johor, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Putrajaya as well as Melaka and also other divisions in the states of Sabah and Sarawak.

Rain is also expected to occur in several states including Terengganu, Kelantan and Perak tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile in the evening, rain was expected to fall in several areas in Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor, Kedah, Perak, Sarawak and the west coast of Sabah.

The department anticipated thunder storms in the evening of Dec 3 (Tuesday) in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, Johor, Pahang, Selangor, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, including several areas in Sarawak, in Tawau and the interior areas of Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Meanwhile, rain was expected to fall in Perak, Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu,Sandakan and the west coast of Sabah.

However, the weather in most states in the Peninsula except for Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu was expected to be good at night. — Bernama