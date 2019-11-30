Sultan Nazrin: Success could influence mankind with lust

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah presents an award to a student during the 12th convocation ceremony at the Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) in Kuala Kangsar November 30, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 30 ― Success has the potential to influence mankind with lust causing them to lose their focus, invoke jealousy, spark acts of malice and slander against others, said the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He said success could also lead to all sorts of power struggles which then lead to a leadership crisis.

“Achieving success is a challenge, but to maintain success is a bigger and more difficult challenge,” he said when gracing the 12th convocation ceremony at the Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) here today.

The one-day ceremony saw 1,367 graduates receiving degrees and diplomas in their respective fields of study.

Sultan Nazrin, who is also the USAS Chancellor, said the success of an institution is influenced by visionary leadership, team spirit, dedication as well as staff commitment and the support from the stakeholders as well as the surrounding community.

On the 20-year-old university, Sultan Nazrin said USAS had attained impressive achievements in various aspects including in curriculum development, the number of students, its management and academic staff as well as its revenue.

In this regard, he asked USAS to devise and frame a strategic plan for the next 20 years by identifying and daring to explore new territories to continue striving for greater success.

“In 30 years from now, as the university celebrates its golden jubilee, USAS would have a reputation either as a university in the country or a university with a specific identity,” Sultan Nazrin said.

The Perak Ruler also reminded graduates to appreciate their parents and family members who provided them with material and moral support while praying for their success and to never forget the contributions of the teaching and the management staff of the university.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the chairman and members of the university's Board of Directors, Vice-Chancellors and academic staff, as well as the management and support staff who have fulfilled their various roles and responsibilities,” said Sultan Nazrin. ― Bernama