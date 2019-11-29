Floods force 445 people from their homes in Terengganu

A man wades in calf-deep water in a flooded residential area at Kampung Lepan Kejor in Jerteh, Terengganu November 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

BESUT, Nov 29 — Ten temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened in Setiu and Besut in Terengganu, as of 4pm today to house 445 victims from 142 families after their homes were flooded due to continuous heavy rain since last night.

Terengganu Malaysian Defence Force (APM) director Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A. Rahman said four PPS were opened in Setiu involving 161 victims from 70 families.

“In Besut, six PPS were opened involving 284 victims from 72 families,” he said in a statement today.

The PPS in Setiu are at Kampung Hulu Seladang Surau which houses 41 victims; the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Besut (67), the Kampung Besut Hall (11) and Kampung Merbau Menyusup Mosque (42).

In Besut, 24 victims are seeking shelter at PPS SK Felda Tenang, Belaoh Hall (36 victims), Kampung La Mosque (182), SK Sri Payung (six), Seberang La Surau (15) and PPRT Kg Belaoh Surau (21).

Meanwhile, the water levels in two rivers were above the danger levels, namely, Sungai Besut at the Keruak Bridge at 35.20m compared to the danger level of 35m, while Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Setiu, 21.20m (danger level, 21m).

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Drainage and Irrigation Department also reported other rivers were above the warning levels, namely, Sungai Dungun in Pasir Raja at 37.17m (warning level, 36.75m) and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu at 17.97m (warning level, 17.7m).

Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut also recorded a reading of 21.48m above the warning level of 20.8m.

In the meantime, a video clip lasting one minute 52 seconds of a soon-to-be-married couple, with the bride was clad in white bridal attire, were having a moment of panic when the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were in was partially submerged in flood water in Hulu Besut has since gone viral.

Thankfully, the couple and another passenger in the vehicle were rescued by boat. — Bernama