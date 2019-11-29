Court sets Jan 3 to hear Jamal Yunos’ application to strike out summons filed by Teresa Kok

Kok filed the suit on April 6, 2017 over Jamal’s alleged defamatory statement pertaining to Yawas’ funds during a news conference on March 8, 2017. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The application by Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos to strike out a summons filed by Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Kim over alleged misuse of Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas) funds will be heard on January 3.

High Court Judicial Commissioner Quay Chew Soon fixed the date during the case management in chambers today.

Lawyer Mohammed Nasser Yusof acting for Jamal was present while Elyse Ng Zi Qian appeared on behalf of Kok.

Mohammed Nasser when met later said, Jamal as the defendant filed the application on April 25 on the grounds that there was no reasonable basis for the plaintiff’s claim.

“The plaintiff’s claim was that the defendant had made a defamatory statement alleging that she had misused the funds. The defendant had lodged a report with the MACC over the alleged irregularities.

“To date the investigation is ongoing and no decision has been made by the MACC. Therefore, the cause of the claim brought by the plaintiff is premature as the outcome of the investigation is not out yet,” he said.

Kok filed the suit on April 6, 2017 over Jamal’s alleged defamatory statement pertaining to Yawas’ funds during a news conference on March 8, 2017.

In her statement of claim, Kok said the statement was published by the print and electronic media, as well as Jamal’s Facebook page.

Kok, who is also Seputeh MP, claimed that the defamatory statement, among others, gave the impression that she had misused state government funds for her own use and was an unethical person.

She is seeking RM1 million in general damages, compensatory damages, aggravated damages and exemplary damages, and an injunction to prevent Jamal from making further such claims in the media. — Bernama