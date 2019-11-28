Jais: Eight minutes added to Subuh prayer time in Selangor from tomorrow

The silhouette of a man is seen as he prays at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam May 18, 2019. — Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 28 — An extra eight minutes will be added to the original time of the Subuh prayer in Selangor, beginning from tomorrow, said the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) today.

It said in a statement that the alteration to the Subuh prayer time was made following studies by the Department of Malaysian Islamic Development (Jakim) and researchers from University Malaya, based on the brightness of the sky over that time period.

Jais also said that the matter was presented during the 116th meeting of the National Council Muzakarah Committee for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia.

“The revision to the Subuh prayer time also has received consent from the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today, to be enforced in the state,” it said.

According to Jais website, the Subuh prayer time today for Gombak, Petaling, Sepang, Hulu Langat, Hulu Selangor, Rawang and Shah Alam was at 5.43am; Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam (5.46am); while Klang and Kuala Langat at 5.43am. — Bernama