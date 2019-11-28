DPM: NAFP 2.0 to implement various initiatives, set new direction for next decade

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail giving the thumbs up during the launch of the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen’s Day 2019 opening ceremony in Angsana Mall Johor Baru, today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 28 — In an effort to modernise the agricultural sector, the government will continue preparing the National Agro-Food Policy (NAFP) 2.0 for the period 2021 to 2030 as part of the 12th Malaysia Plan’s strategic framework, said the deputy prime minister.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the new policy will be based on an evaluation of the current plan.

She said the NAFP 2.0, which will be launched in 2021, will continue the pursuit of food security for Malaysia and higher income levels.

“New approaches based on modern technology and sustainable development in line with Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDG 2030) will be introduced to modernise the economic sector so that the sector remains relevant and supports the aspirations of the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) by 2030.

“The agricultural sector’s future development must take into account the sustainability of natural and environmental resources to ensure that the people have sufficient, nutritious and affordable food, in line with the SDG 2030 theme, ‘Leaving No One Behind’,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

She said this during her speech to open the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen’s Day 2019 at Pentas Budaya dan Seni Tani at Angsana Mall Johor Baru here today.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Sahruddin Jamal were among attendees.

Dr Wan Azizah explained that NAFP 2.0 aims, among others, to make Malaysia a leading exporter of tropical fruits.

“NAFP 2.0 will also enhance research and development activities to produce new varieties that are resistant to climate change and can produce higher yields,” said the Pandan MP.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development minister, said in addition to strengthening the monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS) system in the fisheries sub-sector, special emphasis is also given to the agro-culinary and agro-tourism industries.

She said that in the recently announced 2020 Budget, about RM4.9 billion has been allocated for development and management expenditure for the agribusiness sector.

“This includes RM1.55 billion in subsidies and incentives to farmers.

“In addition, the government has allocated RM152 million for fisheries assistance and incentives, including increasing living expenses from RM200 to RM250 a month to ease their burden,” said Dr Wan Azizah, adding that such assistance shows the government’s commitment in ensuring the welfare of the targeted groups.

Dr Wan Azizah said the government will keep trying to develop the agribusiness sector.

“Through Vision 2030, all community groups are given priority to share in the nation’s wealth in an effort to drive economic growth and support the well-being of the people.

“All this will be achieved through the support and efforts of farmers, breeders and fishermen here,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

Some 500,000 domestic and foreign visitors are expected to visit the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen Day 2019 here, which will run from today until December 1.

The four-day event will be a platform for farmers, livestock breeders, and fishermen to highlight the latest technology in agricultural products.

There will be 13 state pavilions with their own identities, culture, exhibitions, and food, which can be enjoyed by visitors while 345 popular dishes and other agricultural products from around the country will be introduced to visitors.

The event is expected to generate about RM30 million worth of transactions.