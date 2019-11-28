Cops launch investigation into return of Chin Peng’s ashes

Huzir said that his team in Bukit Aman is cooperating with Perak police to identify the people who brought back the ashes. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The police have opened an investigation paper on the case where the ashes of former Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) leader Chin Peng being returned to Malaysia.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the case was being investigated under Section 504 and 505 of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Apart from that, the police will also investigate on how it could have come in,” he told a press conference in Bukit Aman here yesterday.

Huzir added that his team in Bukit Aman was cooperating with Perak police to identify the people who brought back the ashes. — Bernama