Horas 600 project ready to tackle water supply during drought

The Hybrid Off-River Augmentation System (Horas) 600 can produce 300 million litres of raw water per day, supplying to millions of people in the state and Kuala Lumpur up to 100 days. — Bernama pic

BESTARI JAYA, Nov 27 — The Selangor government has assured sufficient water supply during the dry spell with the operation of the Hybrid Off-River Augmentation System (Horas) 600 project .

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said Horas 600 can produce 300 million litres of raw water per day (MLD) and able to supply to millions of people in the state and Kuala Lumpur up to 100 days.

He said the raw water supply stored in the pond is the overflow of the Sungai Selangor river water during the rainy season and would be re-channelled to the river if the water levels were low during drought.

“Low water levels during the dry season faces risks of ammonia and other substances which is not safe to process. This has happened in 2013 and 2014 until the water supply ration occurred due to prolonged drought.

“With the Horas project, it will ensure a perfect water level in Sungai Selangor and would increase raw water supply from 3,000 to 3,300 MLD,” he told reporters after launching the project here today.

In addition, Amirudin said Sungai Selangor is one of the main sources of clean water supply for Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Launched in March 2014, the RM306 million Horas project had been in operation since its completion on October 31 this year and had not been used critically since the occurrence of favourable weather conditions and frequent rains. — Bernama