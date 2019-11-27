Authorities want Shariah Supreme Court established in country following Perak’s move

Another level of Shariah Court should be established in the country to ensure that the justice process is being implemented properly thus strengthening the jurisdiction of the Islamic law institution in the future. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Nov 27 — Another level of Shariah Court should be established in the country to ensure that the justice process is being implemented properly thus strengthening the jurisdiction of the Islamic law institution in the future.

Department of Shariah Judiciary director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said to date, the courts in the Shariah judicial system have three levels, namely the Subordinate Court, High Court and Court of Appeal.

“Perak is the first state to establish another level, the Shariah Supreme Court, the highest level of court after the Shariah Court of Appeal and this is necessary to ensure that cases and issues at the Shariah Subordinate and High Courts can be resolved fairly,” he told reporters when met at the Shariah Court complex here today.

Perak became the first state in the country to have four levels of Shariah courts, with the Supreme Court as the apex court, after the State Legislative Assembly on Dec 5, last year passed the Shariah Court (Perak) Enactment 2018. — Bernama