Perak MB says views of all parties will be sought on new village freehold title issue

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says the issue on the granting of freehold land titles to new villages in Perak will be resolved after the views of all parties have been obtained. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 26 — The issue on the granting of freehold land titles to new villages will be resolved after the views of all parties have been obtained, said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“We will get the views of all quarters and for sure what was raised at the DAP Convention (yesterday) will be considered by the Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership.

“We will make a decision at our meeting; when we get to sit down together (the new village freehold land title issue) will be discussed,” he told reporters after attending a dinner with the Koloni Karyawan Amanjaya (PORT) board members here last night.

Yesterday, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the state DAP would push for the state government to fulfil its promise to give freehold land titles to new villages beginning end of this year.

Nga said DAP would also fight for several other promises in the PH manifesto for the 14th general election. ― Bernama