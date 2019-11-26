Nothing unusual about Agriculture Ministry sec-gen’s transfer, says Salahuddin

Salahuddin was commenting on a news portal report that alleged Mohd Sallehhuddin was transferred following a controversy over a paddy tender. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The transfer of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries secretary general Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan to the Public Services Department (JPA) is a normal procedure.

Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said he did not interfere in the transfer which was under the jurisdiction of the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Ismail Bakar and JPA.

“Yesterday, I received a notice from the Public Service Department, there were four or five people who were transferred. Some moved to other ministries.

“I read in the WhatsApp group, and there are no official denials, so I regard it as a normal decision in the office of the KSN or JPA director-general. But I have not received the official notice from any quarter.

“Up to the KSN, I am not interfering in the jurisdiction of the KSN or JPA,” he told reporters in the Parliament lobby, today.

Asked if the transfer was linked to the internal investigation which was being conducted, Salahuddin said he had not directed it or received any order to do so.

Salahuddin was commenting on a news portal report that alleged Mohd Sallehhuddin was transferred following a controversy over a paddy tender worth RM1.4 billion to the National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) which was made through direct negotiation. — Bernama