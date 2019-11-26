Approximately 5,000 Rohingya refugees currently living in Melaka, state assembly told

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said that according to the Malaysian Rohingya Council, not all of the Rohingya refugees were registered with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Nov 26 — It is estimated that about 5,000 Rohingya refugees are in Melaka, to date, the Melaka State Assembly was told today.

However, Chief Minister Adly Zahari said that according to the Malaysian Rohingya Council (MRM) not all were registered with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

‘‘MRM moves from house to house to collect data on the refugees and represents the Rohingya community to liaise with the government and international agencies,’’ he told the State Assembly in Seri Melaka today.

Adly (AMANAH-Bukit Katil) said this when answering to an oral question from Damian Yeo Shen Li (DAP-Duyong) on the number of Rohingya refugees in the state and the measures taken by the state government to tackle the social problems among the refugees such as cleanliness and public order.

He said 2,139 refugees had registered with the international body in the state, according to UNHCR.

He said among the measures taken by the state government to tackle social problems among the Rohingya refugees in the state was by creating a special cluster for them, namely, in Tanjung Minyak.

In addition, he said the state government also provided a location and a special education curriculum for the children of the Rohingya refugees on academic knowledge, religion and basic skills under Article 22 of the Refugees Convention 1951. — Bernama