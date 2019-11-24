Sabah govt to consider using waste traps at water villages, says Liew

Christina Liew said the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment will study the method of setting up of waste traps using nets at the water villages in the state.. —Bernama pic

TAWAU, Nov 24 — The Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment will study the method of setting up of waste traps using nets at the water villages in the state.

Its minister Datuk Christina Liew said the focus would be on water villages in Tawau, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Semporna.

“It’s a good idea as we strive to provide a comfortable and clean home for everyone.

“Furthermore, the water villages are also among the top destinations frequented by tourists especially in Semporna,” she said when met by reporters at the Tawau Municipal council’s ‘Mega Gotong-Royong’ programme here.

Liew, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said the waste trap initiative was aimed at ensuring the cleanliness of the water villages, in line with Sabah’s status as one of the world-renowned eco-tourism destinations.

Meanwhile, she said, the state government was also considering the construction of a pier along Jalan Persiaran, in an effort to attract more tourists to the area.

The idea was still under discussion with the Tawau Municipal Council after considering the potential of Jalan Persiaran which was often the focus of the local community for recreational activities, she said.

“If this can be realised, then surely this area will be more lively especially at night,” she added.

Liew also said that the Tawau Hill recreational area would be gazetted as a national park, thus becoming the latest tourist attraction in the area with more than 40 hectares have been identified for the purpose.

In the meantime, she said the growing number of international flights at the Tawau Airport (LTT) could see the region to be developed into a tourist hub in the future.

“There will probably be a direct flight from Makassar, Indonesia, too,” she said.

She also disclosed that she had received an invitation from the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism to hold meetings and discussions on tourism strategic cooperation in particular via Tawau. — Bernama