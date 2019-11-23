China offers help to cripple transnational crimes involving its people in Malaysia

China Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian said China is ready to cooperate with Malaysian law enforcement agencies in any cross borders crimes crackdown. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — China is willing to help Malaysian authorities in their effort to cripple transnational crime syndicates involving Chinese citizens, said China Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian.

He said this included the sharing of intelligence on the online investment scam busted by the Immigration Department of Malaysia in Cyberjaya recently.

“We are ready to offer our assistance in terms of identifying 680 suspects of Chinese national and we are ready to cooperate with Malaysian law enforcement agencies in any cross borders crimes crackdown, including in this case,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after appearing as a guest in the “Bicara Duta” programme in conjunction with 45 years of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties at Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka here today, the ambassador said all suspects in the case should be punished by the law of this country if they were convicted.

“We fully support this operation because our policy is we oppose any Chinese citizens committing crimes abroad no matter where in the world. We think they should be punished by the (domestic) law,” he said.

Bai Tian said no family members of the suspects had contacted the embassy so far, however, it would provide necessary assistance in accordance with the law of this country.

Last Wednesday, the Immigration Department busted a China-based online investment scam syndicate after it arrested 680 Chinese nationals who ran the operations in Cyberjaya.

The suspects were arrested after the Immigration raided the six-storey building, believed to be the call centre of the operations which had been targeting victims in China.

All suspects including 77 women, entered this country via social visit passes and nearly all of them could not produce their passports and identification documents after being arrested.

They are currently under a 14-day remand from Thursday. — Bernama