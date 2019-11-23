Amanah says PAS will be rudderless once Hadi no longer president

Amanah’s communications director, Khalid Abdul Samad said PAS currently did not have a clear message to its members after holding a consensus with Umno. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Nov 23 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) prophesies that PAS will not have a clear direction if its president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is no longer holding the highest post in the party.

Amanah’s communications director, Khalid Abdul Samad said PAS currently did not have a clear message to its members after holding a consensus with Umno and its membership (supporting the co-operation with Umno) comprised those who were hardcores and truly loyal to the party.

‘‘Although, PAS currently is seen as getting stronger after teaming up with Umno but the message conveyed by the party is increasingly blurred and unclear and only participated by groups who are obedient while the young and intellectuals were seen as gravitating elsewhere.

‘‘They are obedient as long as Hadi is there but after he is no longer there (no longer the president of PAS) the party will not have a clear direction. They (PAS) will not have perseverance,’’ he told reporters after launching the 2019 4th Kelantan Amanah Convention here today.

In the meantime, he said Umno was also seen as not daring to offer any agreement to bring PAS as part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

‘‘As such, this matter will give a negative image to Umno itself behind the effort of the party which endeavours to find its image (after losing at the 14th General Election),’’ he added. — Bernama