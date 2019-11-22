Negri Sembilan’s consolidated fund recorded surplus, says A-G

Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid said the audit on the state government’s financial statement and the financial performance of its agencies in 2018 found that the balance of the consolidated fund at the end of 2018 was RM369.30 million. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Nov 22 — The Negri Sembilan government’s consolidated fund recorded a current surplus of RM0.14 million at RM26.45 million in 2018, compared with RM26.31 million in 2017, said Auditor-General (A-G) Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid.

He said the audit on the state government’s financial statement and the financial performance of its agencies in 2018 found that the balance of the consolidated fund at the end of 2018 was RM369.30 million, compared with RM342.85 million at the end of 2017.

“Overall, the accumulated balance of the consolidated fund at the end of 2018 was RM687.76 million, a drop of RM38.20 million from RM725.96 million at the end of 2017.

“The audit analysis based on the statement of financial position, statement of cash receipts and payments, statement on financial performance, statement of memorandum account and Notes to the Financial Statements, found that the state government’s financial position is stable,” as stated in the A-G’s report.

The A-G’s report was tabled in Parliament last Nov 4 and was consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and approved by the Yang diPertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir for tabling at the Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly today.

The report also stated that the state government’s debt had dropped by RM0.78 million to RM936.76 million from RM937.54 million in 2017.

“The outstanding debt repayment by the Negri Sembilan government in 2018 is RM276.48 million,” it said.

According to the A-G’s report, as of last August 30, 10 of the 14 financial statements by the state statutory bodies and local government authorities for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018, had been audited in accordance with Section 5 (1) (C) of the Audit Act 1957. — Bernama