Immigration Dept bust major online scam syndicate run by Chinese nationals in Cyberjaya

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — The Immigration Department today busted the largest online scam syndicate believed to be run by Chinese nationals in the country.

The announcement was made in the Immigration Department’s Facebook page today about the raid on an online scam headquarters in Cyberjaya.

According to the department’s Facebook posting, nearly 1,000 people were arrested

The posting caught the attention of many netizens who praised the Immigration Department.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud is scheduled to hold a press conference on the success of the operation at 12 noon tomorrow. — Bernama