Dr M: Cabinet reshuffle only if Pakatan Harapan coalition agrees

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir speaks during the soft launch of Kuala Lumpur Summit in Putrajaya November 21, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that a Cabinet reshuffle will only be done if all five parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, including Parti Warisan Sabah, agrees to it.

Dr Mahathir said he will wait for a discussion to take place within the coalition before making any decision.

“People can express their own opinion but I will decide if it is agreed to by the five parties from the coalition,” he told reporters after attending the Kuala Lumpur Summit soft launch ceremony at the Perdana Leadership Foundation held here.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had earlier today said DAP’s Lim Guan Eng should be terminated as finance minister in the event of a Cabinet reshuffle.

When approached by reporters afterward, Lim refused to comment.

Yesterday, Mahathir said he is mulling a Cabinet reshuffle following the heavy defeat for PH in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

The social media was ablaze after the announcement with suggestions over which minister should be given the boot after 18 months of PH’s leadership in the country.