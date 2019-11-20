Melaka CM: No ‘vote of no confidence’ tomorrow

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari today dismissed claims that there will be a vote of no confidence at the Melaka State Legislative Assembly tomorrow by rejecting the state’s Budget 2020 tabled by him on Monday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Nov 20 — Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari today dismissed claims that there will be a vote of no confidence at the Melaka State Legislative Assembly tomorrow by rejecting the state’s Budget 2020 tabled by him on Monday.

Adly said he did not know of the matter and the fourth day of sitting tomorrow would proceed as scheduled in which he would be winding up the debate on the budget.

“I will be preparing as usual for the winding up of Budget 2020 tomorrow and pass the budget proposal for the interest of the people in Melaka,” he told reporters outside the assembly today.

A portal quoting allegations in a local newspaper reported that a vote of no confidence will be held by rejecting the budget to topple Adly as Melaka Chief Minister following a meeting between a Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader and UMNO elected representatives for the purpose abroad.

Adly said it was up to anybody to evaluate the performance of the Chief Minister or to have a vote of no confidence in him but he has good relations with other members of the assembly.

“All our executive councillors are also carrying out their respective duties and roles as they were able to answer all questions in the assembly,” he said. — Bernama