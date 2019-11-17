Suspended Bersatu youth chief: Attack on Johor royal institution among reasons for Tanjung Piai defeat

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Sungai Rembah, Pontian November 4, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Nov 17 — Johor’s suspended Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Norul Haszarul Abu Samah today said Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) defeat in Tanjung Piai by-election was due to the ego of the ruling coalition leaders that had attacked the Johor royal institution.

He said that this is the result of those in power who refused to accept criticisms.

“I have said earlier that the dispute between Putrajaya and the Johor royal palace will give the people an impression that the PH government is deliberately challenging the Malay sultans and royalty.

In addition to that, social media was also used as a medium of endless attacks towards the Johor Royal House by certain Bersatu leaders, said Norul Haszarul in a statement late yesterday.

Norul Haszarul alleged that the criticisms against the Malay royalty were led by a senior person in the journalism industry, who is also a Bersatu supreme council member.

He said the person had no respect for the Malay royal institution, as mentioned in the second line of the country’s Rukunegara.

“His actions were also emulated by younger leaders who demonstrated their rude and rebellious nature against the Malay rulers, boldly ridiculing them on social media sites.

“Their actions seemed to give a new definition in separating the Malay element away from the Malay rulers, other than Islam and Malay customs,” said Norul Haszarul, believed to be referring to former New Straits Times group editor-in-chief and the Prime Minister’s media adviser Datuk A Kadir Jasin.

Norul Haszarul, who was suspended from his Labis Bersatu division as its divisional youth chief, said the party’s central leadership’s selfishness was also apparent when they deliberately went against the standard political practice by appointing the post of state liaison committee chairman to another person, instead of the incumbent Johor mentri besar who is from Bersatu.

“The appointment of the Johor Bersatu liaison committee chairman was based on his supposed superiors, who dared to fight against anyone who did not comply with Putrajaya’s wishes,” said Norul Haszarul, in reference to the Bersatu leadership’s decision to appoint the Tebrau Bersatu division chief Mazlan Bujang instead of the Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal recently.

As a result, Norul Haszarul said the situation had caused the Malays to be angry and Tanjung Piai results is a clear sign of this.

“There is no denying that there have been many improvements and advancements made under Tanjung Piai’s former MP the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

“However, he was unable to stem the people’s frustration, who expected Bersatu to replace Umno for the Malays to be under the Sultan of Johor.

“The people of Johor still has a great love for its ruler and other royal families,” said Norul Haszarul.

Last night, BN trounced PH and recaptured the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary seat after its candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng won the six-corner contest in the by-election with a 15,086 majority.

Wee obtained 25,466 votes while PH candidate Karmaine Sardini received 10,380 votes, Gerakan candidate Wendy Subramaniam (1,707 votes), Berjasa candidate Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (850) and independents Ang Chuan Lock (380) and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar (32).

The Tanjung Piai by-election was held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from PH on September 21 due to heart complications.