Seven students accused of gang raping 14-year-old at Tawau school bailed

TAWAU, Nov 17 — The remands of seven students, who were involved in an investigation over a rape case, which end tomorrow, will not be extended as they will be freed on police bail.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the police regarded the case as successfully solved and had no intention of extending the remand of the 17-year-old students.

“Since they will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination this year, we will free them on police bail first.

“The victim had also undergone an examination at the hospital,” he said when met by reporters at the Tawau Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Fun Ride and Fun Run Programme here today.

In the meantime, Peter said the police would complete the investigation paper and charges would be made against the students if there was strong evidence.

He said the suspects would be charged in court on a date yet to be fixed after the SPM examination was completed.

Yesterday, the media reported that seven 17-year-old male students at a school in Tawau were remanded for three days over an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl at the same school.

The incident took place in a room in the school. — Bernama