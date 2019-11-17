Police rule out sabotage, security threat to Batu MP after car egged

Police said Batu MP P. Prabakaran does not appear to face any real danger to his life at the moment after his car was pelted with eggs last Friday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Malaysia’s youngest MP P. Prabakaran does not appear to face any real danger to his life at the moment after his car was pelted with eggs last Friday, city police said today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim said investigations are ongoing, but indicated that sabotage does not appear to be the case either, though the motive is still unclear.

“This incident has nothing to do with a security threat, there is no inclination that points towards that for now,” he told reporters after a group wedding celebration for nine couples at the police training centre here.

Mazlan said police are in the process of obtaining closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings from near where the incident took place on Jalan Ipoh, an area within the Batu parliamentary constituency.

“The area itself where the car was parked has no CCTVs installed, so we are looking for recordings from the surrounding areas, but have yet to obtain any,” he said.

Mazlan urged those with credible information into the incident to volunteer what they know to the police.

Prabakaran found raw egg spatter on his Toyota Vellfire while it was parked behind a restaurant on Jalan Ipoh last Friday and filed as police report, fearing for his safety.

According to news reports, bits of eggshell and the egg contents clung to the right and rear sides of his car, as well as its roof.

The 24-year-old lawmaker who contested and won as an independent candidate on his debut run for public office in last year’s general election had recently been asked to vacate his seat by several non-government organisations.

The call followed the High Court that invalidated the disqualification of the previous Batu MP from PKR, Chua Tian Chang, also known as Tian Chua.

But Mazlan today dismissed any connection between the egging incident involving Prabakaran’s car and calls to vacate his position as the Batu MP.