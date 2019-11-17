GPS has no intention to rejoin BN, says Abdul Karim

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said GPS is not considering returning to BN even though the coalition has scored a big win in the Tanjong Piai parliamentary by-election yesterday. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 17 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not considering returning to Barisan Nasional (BN) even though the coalition has scored a big win in the Tanjong Piai parliamentary by-election yesterday.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said personally, he sees wisdom in PBB and three Sarawak parties leaving BN to set up GPS after the 14th general election (GE14).

“When we were with them (BN), we cannot even crow about ourselves, now we (PBB and other GPS parties) are free to boast, and they have to listen to us,” he told reporters after opening TEDx Kenyalang 2019 here today.

Abdul Karim who is also Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister said when asked to comment on the matter following the victory of BN candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng with a 15,086-vote majority in the six-cornered fight.

Wee polled 25,466 votes against Pakatan Harapan’s Karmaine Sardini (10,380 votes), Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam (1,707 votes), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia candidate Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (850 votes) and two independent candidates Dr Ang Chuan Lock (380 votes) and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar (32 votes). — Bernama