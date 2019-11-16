Sarawak CM: We are ready to face state election

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (seated left) speaking to reporters after the closing of GPS Convention, November 16 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 16 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ready to face the state election any time it is held.

“Our election machinery is ready, but I don’t know when it is going to be held,” he told reporters after closing the GPS Convention here.

He noted that the 5,000 delegates attending the convention are enthusiastic and ready for the election.

Asked if there will be an element of surprise on the date of the election, he said there will be none.

The chief minister also told reporters that he would be announcing “something big” after the state election is held, but declined to elaborate.

“You just wait. I cannot reveal it now, otherwise I would have announced it during my closing speech of the convention,” he told reporters.

Sarawak last held its election in May 7, 2016, with the then Barisan Nasional (now GPS), winning 72 out of the 82 seats in the Sarawak state assembly.

The chief minister also said the state government is looking into the laws which can be used to stop the extension of the Federal Village Committee Management Council (MPKKP) to Sarawak.

“If we stop the extension, they can come under different names, instead of MPKKP,” he said, referring to the federal government.

He said there is no reason for Putrajaya to set up grassroots organisations like MPKKP, in Sarawak.

He said there already exist the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) in the villages and longhouses in the state, whose functions are similar to those of MPKKP.

He said MPKKP will only cause confusion and division among the rural commities.

According to Sarawak PKR chief and Works Minister Baru Bian, MPKKP will be officially set up in Sarawak on January 1 next year.

He had said MPKKP would be a channel for the federal government to disseminate information and development funds to the villages and longhouses.