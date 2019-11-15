Petronas says still negotiating with Sarawak, Putrajaya over petroleum tax payment

Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh said the negotiations also involved the federal government. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Nov 15 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is still negotiating with Sarawak government with regard to payment of the five per cent petroleum products sales tax that it owes to the state, said its chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh.

He said the negotiations also involved the federal government.

“No (legal action has been taken against Petronas), we are still negotiating,” he told reporters after the launch of Petrosains Playsmart Kuching, here today.

Ahmad Nizam was asked to comment on Sarawak’s intention to take legal action against Petronas after the national oil company failed to settle the tax despite being given until October 31 to do so.

“We are working closely with the state government to resolve the issue,” he added. — Bernama