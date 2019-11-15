High Court acquits Rafizi over NFC bank info leak

Rafizi Ramli speaks during a ceramah in Rantau April 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli was acquitted by the High Court in Shah Alam today of disclosing the banking details belonging to the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) and breaching the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia).

Judge Mohd Yazid Mustafa set aside the convictions of the Sessions Court in Shah Alam.

This means Rafizi and former Public Bank clerk Johari Mohamad were fully discharged from their 30-month jail sentence.

MalaysiaKini reported that Mohd Yazid ruled that he allowed Rafizi and Johari's application because prosecution had failed to produce the original documents used as evidence in the trial, which is required under Section 61 of the Evidence Act.

The former Pandan MP and Johari had been sentenced to 30-months jail time on February 7, 2018 after they were found guilty of leaking bank data from NFC and its chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh Ismail in 2012.

Both of them were charged in 2012 for violating the now defunct Section 97 of Bafia for disclosing four accounts belong to NFC and Mohd Salleh, who is also the husband of former Wanita Umno chief and women minister Datuk Seri Shahrizad Abdul Jalil.

The conviction prevented Rafizi from contesting in the general election and former PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail took over the Pandan seat.