PKR Youth leaders say Dr Wan Azizah officiating congress a ‘recognition’ of her leadership

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Several PKR Youth (AMK) leaders have thrown their support behind the decision to allow Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to officiate their annual congress.

The group, consisting of 14 leaders from all over the country, claims it would be an historical event as it would be the first time the nation’s number two leader would be officiating their congress.

“We accept whatever decision made by the AMK Leadership Council and we welcome Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to officiate our congress.

“This is a great time to recognise all the efforts Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has done in leading PKR since 1998,” the group said in a statement.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution withdrew the invitation to Azmin to officiate the congress on December 6, thus overriding the Youth leaders’ invitation on November 11.

The move created a “leadership crisis’ within the party, when 21 AMK leaders condemned Saifuddin’s actions.

However, AMK chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, told reporters in Parliament yesterday that the 21 youth leaders, led by his deputy Hilman Idham, is not the majority of the party youth central leadership as claimed.

Akmal said some of those who expressed their dissatisfaction were not those with legitimate positions, for example, secretaries, whose position is appointed by their respective chief and is not being contested in the party elections.

Today’s group acknowledged this rift but also added that there are rules in place that give the authority to the party leadership to decide how to run the congress.

“AMK’s Permanent Rules 2014 gives the party’s leadership full authority to hold the national congress as they deem fit. There are no clauses to restrict any individual that’s been invited to be the officiator.

“As such, we are very grateful that Dr Wan Azizah will be officiating this year’s congress as it would be the first time the country’s number two which is the deputy prime minister would be doing so.

“We urge all AMK members to show their solidarity with us and attend our congress in droves on December 6,” the statement read.