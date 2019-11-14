Penang seeks RM100m from Putrajaya to repair low-cost flats

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks to reporters in George Town October 1, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 14 — The Penang state government has applied for an RM100.8 million allocation from the Housing and Local Government Ministry to fund maintenance and repair works at low-cost flats in the state.

State exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the application is specifically for the Public Housing Maintenance Project (PPP) and Low-Cost Housing Maintenance Funds (TPPM) for private low-cost housing next year.

“We are applying for RM28.7 million involving 603 PPP projects and RM72.1 million for 121 TPPM projects,” he said in a press conference this morning.

The PPP applications included replacement of 33 lifts for several public housing projects; RM3.7 million of the total TPPM applications was also for replacement lifts at private low-cost flats.

“We are focusing on resolving lift issues as most of these lifts are in deplorable conditions,” he said.

He said the lifts in the flats in Rifle Range, Kampung Melayu, Gat Lebuh Noordin and Desa Wawasan must be replaced at a cost of RM8.91 million.

“Other than that, we need to replace the water tanks and reticulation system at a cost of RM9.25 million in public housing projects such as in Batu Lanchang and also to replace the roofs in some of the flats,” he said.

Jagdeep added that under PPP, authorities will repaint 18 blocks of flats such as the ones in Ampang Jajar and Taman Manggis at a cost of RM3.5 million.

The funds will also be used to cover repair costs of the seven blocks in Rifle Range that had structural cracks.

“We will be installing 54 units of Anti Vandalism Lift Systems and CCTV in Rifle Range, Kampung Melayu, Gat Lebuh Noordin, Desa Wawasan and Ampang Jajar," he said.

Jagdeep said the state submitted the applications for the PPP funds in August and in September for the TPPM.

He said the ministry has responded and that state officials will meet with the ministry counterparts on November 25 to discuss the applications.

The state government has allocated a total RM232 million between 2008 and September this year for the maintenance and repair works at all public housing schemes and low-cost housing.

Out of the RM232 million, RM178 million was for public housing, RM22 million for local council’s housing and RM32 million for private low-cost housing.