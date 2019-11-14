Minister urges public to notify Health Ministry on sub-standard cosmetics

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters at the Malaysian Healthcare Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The public is urged to notify the Health Ministry on sub-standard cosmetics, especially those sold online.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said this would help facilitate action to be taken by the Pharmaceutical Enforcement Division if it was suspected the products were not registered or the labels or the registration number changed without authorisation.

“Even if the information cannot be verified, if it is channelled to us, it will be very helpful for action to be taken,” he said during the Question-and-Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The minster was replying to a question from Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH — Johor Baru) who wanted to know the steps the ministry was taking to curb sale of sub-standard cosmetics on e-commerce platforms.

Dzulkefly added that based on statistics from 2018 to date, 34,787 unregistered health products and cosmetics without notification altogether having an estimated value of RM63.1 million were seized.

The seizures included RM6.2 million worth of health products and cosmetics that did not meet regulations, that were sold online. This figure is until March.

Individuals or companies peddling such products can be prosecuted under the Sale of Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama