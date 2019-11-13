Why buy treated water from Singapore instead of doing it ourselves? PAS MP asks

PAS lawmaker Awang Hashim questioned the need for Malaysia, which sells raw water to Singapore to be treated, only to buy it back at a higher price. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Malaysia should not still have to buy treated water from Singapore for public consumption, PAS lawmaker Awang Hashim said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Pendang MP interrupted Segamat MP Datuk Sri R.Santhara Kumar during the committee stage debate on Budget 2020 to ask why the government was not developing its own raw water filtration and treatment infrastructure, which he said would reduce capital outflows.

“For our use in Johor, why not we process it on our own?” he directed to the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry.

Awang questioned the need for Malaysia, which sells raw water to Singapore to be treated, only to buy it back at a higher price.

“So we want to ask the ministry involved, can the Johor government, Air Johor, only sell water to Singapore, for Singapore’s use. No need for us to buy back,” he asked.

MORE TO COME