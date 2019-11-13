EC records 93 election offences in Tanjung Piai

A total of 93 election offences have been committed during the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election since the campaign period started on November 2. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PONTIAN, Nov 13 — A total of 93 election offences have been committed during the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election since the campaign period started on November 2.

The Election Commission (EC) said the offences were recorded by the Election Campaign Enforcement Team (PP-KPR) and action have been taken based on visits and observations by the PP-KPR up to yesterday.

“A total of 80 offences involved putting up static campaign materials on restricted public premises which involve four contesting parties,” the EC said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account, here today.

Other offences were displaying campaign materials outside of Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency, including provocative campaign materials, and also pertaining to ceramah (political talks), briefings, walkabouts and other campaign activities.

In addition, a total of 32 police reports has been lodged up to yesterday.

“Twenty reports were lodged over the viral video of a minister’s speech which was considered racist and against the election law,” said the EC.

Other reports were on other election offences, including the removal of unauthorised campaign materials and flags.

Also received were three reports made to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) involving special assistance to fishermen including Tanjung Piai fishermen and the distribution of sim cards during the ceramah by a contesting party.

According to the EC, 100 ceramah and campaign activities have been monitored by PP-KPR. — Bernama