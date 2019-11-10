Johor MB denies DAP members reluctant to campaign for Bersatu’s Tanjung Piai pick

Johor mentri besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal today denied the existence of unhappiness at the DAP grassroots to go campaigning for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Nov 10 — Johor mentri besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal today denied the existence of unhappiness at the DAP grassroots to go campaigning for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini.

On the other hand, Dr Sahruddin, who is the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary Constituency by-election director, regarded ties among component parties, not only between Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and DAP, in fact with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), were good.

‘’To date, until last night, I was still campaigning with the teams from DAP, Our ties (Bersatu), not only with DAP but also with other parties under PH, are cordial, good and we can co-operate.

‘’I feel, god willing, what is important now is that we must focus to win. Tanjung Piai is ours,’’ he told reporters here today.

Dr Sahruddin said the ties of the PH machinery were good and cordial, until to date, and the PH campaign in Tanjung Piai received the support from the highest DAP leaderships, namely, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang and secretary general Lim Guan Eng, who also came down to the field.

He said this when commenting on a statement by Guan Eng today who admitted there were some among the party members who were ‘a bit unhappy’ to campaign but was confident the matter could be internally solved.

Earlier, Dr Sharuddin attended a friendly gathering with the fishing community in Kukup which was also attended by Agriculture and Agro-Based Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Meanwhile, on the allegation on giving away of free sim cards by PH at a public ceramah in Tenggayun here, recently, he said he had no information on the matter.

‘’I don’t know anything about sim cards, I have no information, so I don’t want to comment anything,’’ said Dr Sahruddin.

Yesterday, MCA questioned the action of PH who gave prepaid sim cards for free to the public and wanted the police and the Election Commission (EC) to take action. — Bernama