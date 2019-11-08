Sarawak official says Indonesian capital relocation good for state

A tug boat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, March 2, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Nov 8 — International Trade and Industry Assistant Minister Datuk Macolm Mussen Lamuh today said Sarawak will gain in terms of business and economic opportunities with the relocation of the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan.

He said the opportunities will be in the form of joint border development, trade and investment, healthcare, education, tourism and collaboration among the small and medium enterprises development.

“Our adoption of Industry 4.0 as well as improving connectivity throughout the state, including digital infrastructure and increasing agriculture production through modernisation and commercialisation would put Sarawak in a better position to grab the economic opportunities arising from the relocation of the Indonesian capital,” he said.

Replying to Dr Abang Hazland Abang Hipni during Question Time in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, Mussen said Sarawak has existing platforms for cooperation with West Kalimantan through Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) and through Kerjasama Socio-Ekonomi Malaysia-Indonesia (SOSEK Malindo).

“In view of the latest development in East Kalimantan, our private sectors should play more active role and reposition themselves strategically in BIMP-EAGA, SOSEK Malindo and Asean Economic Community,” he said.

He said the state government is planning to set up Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office in Pontianak, West Kalimantan.

He said the trade office will function to promote and enhance trade and tourism between Sarawak and Indonesia.

He said the state government will also consider setting another trade office in East Kalimantan after the relocation of the Indonesian capital.