Sources name Cambodian dissident detained in Malaysia as opposition party vice-president

Mu Sochua, Deputy President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, listens during an interview with Reuters in Phnom Penh September 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Malaysian immigration authorities have detained Mu Sochua, vice president of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters today.

The detention came ahead of a planned return of exiled CNRP leaders, including Mu Sochua and Sam Rainsy, the party’s founder, to Cambodia.

The sources, one of whom is with the Malaysian government, declined to be named. Malaysia’s immigration department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ questions. — Reuters