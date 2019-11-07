Lawyers say man forced to sue stonewalling MPSJ over dogcatcher row

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan addresses reporters at the Shah Alam High Court November 7, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 7 — The man accosted by Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) enforcers while trying to stop them from capturing a stray dog is suing the local authority for RM50,000 in damages.

Lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh, representing print shop owner Koh Tat Meng, 47, accused MPSJ of ignoring the man’s requests for an explanation over the incident.

“We would not have had to file the suit if they would just sit down and discuss things with us. But they chose to ignore us, so this is the last resort,” Rajesh told reporters at the Shah Alam court complex along Persiaran Pegawai.

“In addition to the damages, we are also seeking an official apology from all four defendants as well,” Rajesh said, adding the suit’s case management will likely take place sometime next month.

The lawyer said they would consider withdrawing the matter if the council shows its readiness to engage in talks.

He said the lawsuit was filed with the magistrate’s court in Shah Alam and named MPSJ officer Mohd Sadruddin Mohd Rosli, MPSJ president Noraini Roslan, the council, and the Selangor state government as respondents.

Koh said he was suing to seek justice.

“I want justice for animals and Malaysian citizens; we must be treated well. It is not about the money, but about what is right,” he said.

A video clip of Koh’s altercation with the MPSJ officials on October 3 was shared on social media, drawing the attention of the Raja Permaisuri of Selangor.

In it, Koh was seen pleading with the officers to not use excessive force as they tried to catch a stray dog.

Koh appealed to the enforcers by saying the Prophet preached kindness to creatures.

One of the officers, allegedly Sadruddin, choked Koh and pinned him to a nearby vehicle while demanding the latter explain his remarks.

Koh was also arrested later the same day after the MPSJ officers returned with the police.

He was released several hours later.

On October 18, Koh was charged at the magistrate’s court in Petaling Jaya under Section 186 of the Penal Code with obstructing public servants from discharging their public functions.