Perak Sultan launches new book by ex-banker Lin See-Yan

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah poses with a copy of Tan Sri Lin See-Yan’s (right) book, ‘Trying Times Amid Tumult and Trauma’ November 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 6 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has commended former banker Tan Sri Lin See-Yan for his important contribution to the understanding of these challenging and uncertain times elucidated in his latest book Trying Times Amid Tumult and Trauma.

Launching the book here today, the Sultan said that as with all Lin’s writing, the Harvard-educated economist’s thought provoking analyses of the multiple challenges faced by the world are accompanied by his wise words of advice on how to tackle them.

“The book contains important practical pointers on some of the broader issues that it covers, such as the implications of the global recession and the intensifying geopolitical and technological rivalry, and the future of digital currencies,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin noted that it also provides much useful advice closer to home for Malaysia.

“This includes in relation to the need to strengthen our education system and boost productivity - something that Tan Sri Lin has long emphasised,” the Perak ruler said.

He said Lin’s prescriptions in this area resonate closely with the thrust of the new ‘Shared Prosperity Vision’ for Malaysia.

“This similarly emphasises the importance of developing a knowledge economy through improving worker productivity and equipping our young people with 21st century skills,” he said.

Referencing the title of the book, Sultan Nazrin said: “The times we live in are certainly tumultuous, and they are highly traumatic for many.

“Devastating climate-related events are occurring ever more frequently; glaring inequalities of income and wealth are increasing, undermining the gains that have been made against poverty in recent decades.”

He noted that old and new wars in the Middle East and elsewhere rumble on, adding to the costly toll of human suffering.

“In such challenging times, we are in greater need than ever of the wisdom and insight of learned and astute guides such as Tan Sri Lin,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin also pointed out that the steady convergence towards ever-closer trade and other ties between countries can no longer be taken for granted.

This, he said, has become particularly evident due to the trade war between China and the United States, and the move away from multilateralism by the US.

“As Tan Sri Lin helpfully highlights, these dynamics reflect the far deeper competition between the two global powers, which now encompasses technological as well political and economic dominance,” Sultan Nazrin said. — Bernama