Court dismisses LTTE-related charges against Seremban Jaya rep

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathiser Gunasekaran Palasamy is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Nov 6 — The Sessions Court today allowed a prosecution application to dismiss two charges of possessing items related to the LTTE terrorist group against Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran.

Judge Madihah Harullah allowed the application submitted by DPP Aslinda Ahad.

According to the charges, the DAP assemblyman allegedly had LTTE-related items in his office and house here at 9.58 am and 11.50 am, respectively, on Oct 10.

Gunasekaran, who was charged on two occasions late last month over LTTE-related cases, was not present in court. He is being held at the Sungai Buloh Prison.

The assemblyman was represented by a panel of four lawyers led by RSN Rayer, who is also the Jelutong MP.

On October 29, Gunasekaran, who is also Negri Sembilan DAP deputy chairman, was charged at the Melaka Sessions Court with supporting the LTTE group, and faced an additional charge at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Oct 31.

Meanwhile, Rayer when meeting reporters later thanked the prosecution for the move.

“We were informed this morning after the charges were filed that the prosecutors had decided to withdraw the two charges. No reasons given,” he said.

“We hope the prosecutor will reconsider to withdraw the LTTE-related charges against the others detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012,” he said.

Also present was Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran, who is also the DAP national vice-chairman. — Bernama