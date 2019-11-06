10pc TnG fee for parking lots to go, says deputy minister

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen Chong Chieng Jen said the government had wanted to eliminate this but was prevented by existing contracts. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The 10 per cent surcharge that Touch ‘n Go users must pay at some parking lots will be gradually removed, said the Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen today.

He said the government had wanted to eliminate this but was prevented by existing contracts.

Chong said firm was ensuring agreements signed with merchants from now will not allow the fee to be passed on to consumers.

“New contracts will not require the surcharge while existing contracts that impose the surcharge will be ended and no longer impose the surcharge, and it will be done in stages,” he said.

Chong further noted that the fee was only imposed at parking lots were the cashless payment method was available as an option.

Parking lots where Touch ‘n Go is the only payment method do not have the fee, he said.

