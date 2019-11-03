Pakatan is facing tough competition in Tanjung Piai, says Mat Sabu

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu is pictured at the Parliament lobby October 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Nov 3 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu admits that the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) is facing tough competition in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election as he is confident that certain quarters will play up racial issues to fish for votes.

He said, if that happened, it could affect the people’s support and confidence in PH.

“I admit that the sentiment will affect the people’s support for PH, especially if those quarters keep playing up racial issues, linking it with DAP,” he told reporters after attending the Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) dinner here tonight.

As such, Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, said PH needs to work extra hard to explain to the people the racial issues bandied about by those quarters.

The by-election is seeing a six-cornered fight between Karmaine Sardini (PH), Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional (BN)), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Ir Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and two Independent candidates Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

The by-election is called following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik from Bersatu on September 21.

Early voting is set on November 12, while polling is on November 16. — Bernama