More than 2,000 copies of propaganda comic seized, says minister

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin addresses a press conference during the Home Ministry’s Family Day at MAEPS in Serdang November 3, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERDANG, Nov 3 — The Home Ministry has so far seized more than 2,000 copies of the banned “Belt & Road Initiative For Win-Winism” comic book, said Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“More than 2,000 copies have been seized, but the exact amount has not been determined,” he told a press conference after attending the ministry’s Family Day here today.

The Home Ministry gazetted a prohibition order on the comic book, saying that the publication was found to have content that may “endanger public order and security” and also “distort the mind of the public”.

The prohibition order applies to all three languages that the comic book is published in: English, Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese. — Bernama