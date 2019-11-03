Another pygmy elephant found dead in Kinabatangan, says Sabah Wildlife Dept

File picture of the body of the first pygmy elephant killed, which was photographed floating in the river was found by wildlife officers in a seated position. — Photo courtesy of Sabah Wildlife Department

KINABATANGAN, Nov 3 — The carcass of yet another pygmy elephant was found floating in Sungai Kinabatangan this morning.

Sabah Wildlife Department Director Augustine Tuuga confirmed the discovery saying that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

“A team from the Sabah Wildlife Department has been deployed to retrieve the carcass so that a post-mortem could be carried out.

“It is difficult to determine when and where the elephant died as the carcass was found floating in the river,” he said.

The discovery of the elephant’s carcass was the third after a pygmy elephant was found dead in Sungai Dumpas, Kalabakan, Tawau on September 25, while another carcass was found in an oil palm plantation in Beluran on October 19. — Bernama