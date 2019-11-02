IGP: Allegations of police misconduct against LTTE detainees baseless and irresponsible

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman October 30, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Allegations of police misconduct against individuals detained on suspicion of involvement in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) are baseless and irresponsible, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

As such, he urged anyone who made such allegations to produce their evidence including the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the alleged misconduct to the court.

“I strongly deny all the public allegations of unlawful act or misconduct by our police officers against any of the LTTE detainees made by their lawyers and certain politicians.

“I stand firm on the explanation given by my officers that the allegations are completely baseless and very irresponsible,” he said in a statement to Bernama here today.

Yesterday, several news portals reported that five out of the 12 individuals detained under the Security Offences (Special Measure) Act (Sosma) 2012 were allegedly abused and tortured during detention.

Earlier today, Home Affairs Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin denied the allegations, saying that he had already checked on the allegations with Abdul Hamid and officers involved, and found that the allegations were untrue.

Abdul Hamid said what needs to be understood was that the allegations of police misconduct were made after the in-camera session before the judge in chambers.

“All quarters should respect the legal process and not make baseless allegations in public,” he said, adding that he had also referred the matter to the Attorney-General and now awaiting instruction for further action. — Bernama