Group claims support from Muslims for Buy-Muslim-First campaign ‘overwhelming’

Gerakan Pembela Ummah chairman Aminuddin Yahaya speaks during the launch of Buy-Muslim-First Campaign 3.0 in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The recent Buy-Muslim-First campaign has received widespread and overwhelming support from fellow adherents in the country, claimed Gerakan Pembela Ummah (Ummah)

Its chairman Aminuddin Yahya Aminuddin Yahaya claimed his organisation has received numerous responses from Muslim business owners and manufacturers and that there has been a huge increase in demand for their products.

“To be honest, when the campaign was launched in April, it was dreadfully slow but in recent months after several incidents occurred where Muslims are pushed, even roughed up, many began to realise the situation they are in and started to support the campaign.

“Now, even Ummah is surprised by the overwhelming support the campaign has gotten. Muslim business owners are telling that they can't keep up with the demand. Some even say an increase in sales by over 50 per cent or even more.

“We would not have thought, even as recent as two months ago, that the campaign would receive this sort of support,’’ he said in his speech during the launch of Buy-Muslim-First Campaign 3.0 at the Kuala Lumpur International Hotel today.

Aminuddin, however, did not provide documented quantification for the increase in support for the campaign.

Aminuddin also claimed that the “massive’’ support for the campaign came on the backdrop of heightened attack on Islam’s special position and the dignity of fellow Muslims in the country.

Aminuddin asserted that the campaign was not to boycott any particular business or racial group but to urge fellow Muslims to support Muslims products and businesses.

The event today also witness the launch of the Abata app, an online market place aimed to streamline Muslim products and services.

Ummah Vice-Chairman Mohd Zain Mustafa said the app is pertinent in helping Muslims business owners expand their businesses.

Mohd Zain, who is also the director for the Buy-Muslim-First campaign, said the app will allow for proper quantification of sales and support of Muslims products and services.

“It is hard for us to say the exact number of sales or support for the campaign before this. However with this app, we can finally quantify the sales of Muslims products and hopefully present a report every three months,’’ he said.