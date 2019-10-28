Pakatan announces Tanjung Piai Bersatu chief Karmaine Sardini to run for by-election

Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division chief Karmaine Sardini (centre) has officially been announced as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on November 16. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 28 — Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division chief Karmaine Sardini is the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the parliamentary seat in the November 16 by-election.

The announcement was made by Johor PH chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Hai Kee Hall in Jalan Johor here today.

Karmaine, 66, was a former teacher at SMK Teluk Kerang in Tanjung Piai before continuing his studies in architecture.

He later served as an architect in the Kuala Lumpur City Hall from 1980 to 2000.

Karmaine was also the former Tanjung Piai Umno division treasurer before leaving the party.

He once contested as Bersatu candidate during the last general election in the Pontian parliament where he lost to incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan by just 833 votes.

The Johor state government also appointed him as a board of director member at Yayasan Pelajaran Johor earlier this year.

