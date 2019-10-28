Don’t be like Pakatan but work as a team, MCA president tells members ahead of Tg Piai poll

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (right) during the launch of MCA’s Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election machinery and operations centre in Pekan Nanas, Pontian October 28, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 28 — Only teamwork can help Barisan Nasional (BN) take back Tanjung Piai in the upcoming by-election, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong reminded members today.

He said the BN must recapture the parliamentary seat, which it lost by just 524 votes in last year’s general election, in order to be a more efficient Opposition bloc.

“We cannot be like Pakatan Harapan that just makes empty promises without fulfilling them.

“We need to be prepared and ready for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election,” he said after launching his party’s by-election machinery and operations centre in Pekan Nanas here.

Also present were Tanjung Piai MCA division chief Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng and more than 200 party supporters.

Malay Mail previously reported that the Tanjung Piai MCA division submitted the name of one of its leaders to be considered for the November 16 contest.

Jeck Seng today confirmed the candidate was part of the division leadership, but declined to disclose the identity.

The former Tanjung Piai MP from 2008 to 2018 gave an assurance that his division will abide by the BN standards even as coalition partner Umno has been pushing for a candidate from its ranks this time.

The Election Commission has set November 2 as Nomination Day and November 16 as polling day for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

The by-election was triggered after incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik died of heart complications on September 21.

Dr Md Farid won the seat in the GE14 after he defeated Jeck Seng and PAS’ Nordin Othman in a three-way contest in the 14th general election.

The Tanjung Piai constituency is a mixed seat comprising 57 per cent Malays, 42 per cent Chinese and 1 per cent Indians.

The seat has been traditionally contested by MCA and DAP since 2004. In 2018, DAP ceded the seat to Bersatu to contest under its PH campaign.