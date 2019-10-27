Military personnel, students among 27 detained in drug raid in Port Dickson

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, Oct 27 — A military personnel and three students were among 27 individuals detained in a raid at an apartment in Jalan Pantai Telok Kemang Port Dickson early this morning.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 4am operation, drugs weighing 7.26 grammes were seized.

“Nothing was found when body checks were conducted on the 20 men and seven women, aged between 16 and 23 years who were in the apartment.

“However following a check in the apartment unit, police found a plastic packet containing 15 tablets believed to be ecstasy pills and another containing a substance believed to be ketamine,” he said in a statement here today.

Two glass tubes filled with crystal-like substance, suspected to be syabu were found on a table, he added.

“Urine drug tests were conducted and 15 of them were tested positive.

“Three of the detainees have previous criminal convictions involving drugs,” he said adding that investigations were being conducted under Section 39 (A)(1) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama