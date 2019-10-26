Slow traffic on North-South highway

According to a spokesman for PLUS Malaysia Berhad, the slow traffic was due to the high volume of cars as well as heavy rains at several locations. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Traffic was reported to be slow moving in almost all stretches of the North-South Expressway as at 1pm today, as people flocked to return to their hometown for a long holiday in conjunction with Deepavali tomorrow.

According to a spokesman for PLUS Malaysia Berhad, the slow traffic was due to the high volume of cars as well as heavy rains at several locations.

He said in the north, traffic was moving slowly from Perai to Seberang Jaya, Bandar Cassia to Bukit Tambun (North), Bandar Cassia to Jawi and Bandar Baharu to Jawi.

“Traffic is also moving slowly from Tapah to Gopeng, Slim River to Sungkai, Rawang (South) to Bukit Beruntung, Lembah Beringin to Tanjung Malim, and Bukit Lanjan to Kota Damansara as well as Southville City to Seremban (South) rest area.

“In the south, traffic is moving slowly from Seremban to Senawang (South) rest area, Ayer Keroh to Jasin, Tangkak to Jasin, Yong Peng (North) to Pagoh, Kulai to Sedenak, Skudai to Senai and Pasir Gudang to Dato’ Onn intersection,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was also reported to be slow and congested from Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) to the Gombak Toll Plaza.

However, he added that the traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 was still smooth.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama